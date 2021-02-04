A 28-year-old Fort Worth man has made bail after he was arrested following a deadly weekend crash.
Kendrick Demon Collins faces two counts of accident involving death and a charge of accident involving serious bodily injury, according to Denton County Jail records. Collins’ bonds totaled $600,000. He was released from jail Monday, Feb. 1.
Collins is accused of fleeing the scene of a crash that killed Texas House District 68 candidate Craig Carter’s 4-year-old daughter, Lux, and Rose Morgan, his 58-year-old mother-in-law, on Sunday, Jan. 31.
The same crash also left Craig Carter’s 3-year-old son Rex in critical condition at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth. According to a Wednesday, Feb. 3, Facebook update from his mom, Leigha, the inflammation on Rex Carter’s brain has decreased and his “vital levels have been good and consistent.” If things continue to progress, he could be able to have surgery on his leg Friday, she said.
A probable cause affidavit for Collins’ arrest states he was driving a 2020 black Audi A6 north on I-35W near mile marker 72 in the Denton County town of Northlake around 3:40 p.m. Sunday. He was in the right lane. At the same time and location, a 2018 gray Toyota four-door was traveling in the left lane.
Police reports indicate Collins failed to ensure the left lane was clear and made an “unsafe” lane change to the left which caused Collins to hit the Toyota. The Toyota then flipped multiple times causing the death of the driver, identified as Rose Morgan, and a 4-year-old passenger identified as Lux, according to officials.
Witnesses reportedly told Collins, who came to rest about 100 yards north of the crash scene, the vehicle had rolled. He left without checking on anyone or calling 911, according to the affidavit provided by Northlake Police Department.
Police said Collins traveled a mile north before exiting Farm-to-Market Road 1171. He reportedly turned around on the bridge to travel south on I-35W and passed the scene of the crash without stopping even though there was reportedly room on either shoulder of the road to stop, according to the affidavit.
Collins then took the Dale Earnhardt exit and drove to the intersection. Police said he could’ve made a U-turn there at the bridge and the onramp would have placed him back at the scene of the crash. Instead, police said Collins traveled south through the intersection for about ¾ of a mile before he had to pull over to tend to a flat tire.
Not once did Collins attempt to notify police to investigate the crash, the affidavit indicates.
At 4:14 p.m., an Argyle police officer made contact with Collins and stayed with him. Once in touch with a Northlake officer, Collins told him he thought witnesses had called 911. He said he had intentions of returning to the crash scene, but once at the intersection his tire popped and went flat.
Collins reportedly told police he thought it would be better to get off the roadway. Once he stopped, Argyle police arrived, eliminating the need to call for help, Collins reportedly said. He also told police he was in possession of two working cell phones but they were not readily accessible due to them falling on the floor.
Craig Carter, a Nocona business owner, came in second place during the Jan. 23 specially called election for HD-68. He received 1,651 votes or 18.07%, tallies show. He will face Jacksboro attorney David Spiller in a runoff that has yet to be announced. Spiller received 4,010 votes or 43.88% across the district's 22 counties, according to unofficial Election Day returns posted on the Texas Secretary of State's website.
The Carters have two other children, 12-year-old James and 15-year-old Abby, according to Craig Carter’s campaign spokesman.
The couple doesn’t have medical insurance for their son and is asking for donations through GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-texas-rex-carter-with-medical-treatment to help offset some of the medical bills the family will incur.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.