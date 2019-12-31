A warrant has finally been served on a Gainesville man who allegedly threatened a woman at knifepoint, police say.
Charles Bradley Shannon, 32, was booked into the Cooke County Jail the day after Christmas, Dec. 26, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He also faces a charge of driving while license invalid, jail records show.
Gainesville Police Department spokeswoman Belva McClinton said officers responded to the 500 block of North Commerce Street based on a report of a disturbance on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018.
A 25-year-old woman reported to police she had just arrived at the home when her ex-boyfriend, identified as Shannon, made a threatening statement for her to leave the residence.
McClinton said the woman left the home and began walking with some friends. As she was walking away, Shannon reportedly walked after her with a knife displayed in his hand, police said.
The woman reportedly felt threatened and ran from the area and another person notified the police department.
No one was injured, McClinton said.
Shannon left the scene before officers arrived.
The case was filed with the Cooke County District Attorney’s office in March 2018, and McClinton said a grand jury indictment was issued for Shannon’s arrest.
He was arrested on the warrant a year and nine months after the indictment.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a second-degree felony. If convicted, Shannon could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine not to exceed $10,000.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 31, Shannon remained in custody in lieu of bonds totaling $32,000.
