A 33-year-old Denton man found unconscious in a vehicle Friday morning, April 10, is facing drug charges, Gainesville Police Department spokeswoman Belva McClinton said.
Around 7:56 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the 200 block of North Grand Avenue to assist on a report of an unconscious man in a blue 2014 Ford Focus.
The man, identified as Tanner Dowell Crawford, was “in and out of consciousness” and was taken by ambulance to North Texas Medical Center, 1900 Hospital Blvd.
McClinton said officers found 96.3 grams of methamphetamine, eight-tenths of a gram of marijuana, half a gram of heroin and 10 milliliters of anabolic steroid inside the Ford.
Upon his release from NTMC, Crawford was arrested on charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 more than four grams less than 200 grams, a first-degree felony; possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than one gram, a state jail felony; possession of marijuana less than two ounces, a Class B misdemeanor; and public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor.
McClinton said Monday, April 13, that a charge of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 3 less than 28 grams, a Class A misdemeanor, will be filed at large.
Crawford remained in custody at the Cooke County Jail as of press time Monday in lieu of bonds totaling $35,500, according to jail records.
