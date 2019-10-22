A Gainesville man has pleaded guilty to three counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact and is awaiting transfer to the custody of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Cooke County First Assistant District Attorney Eric Erlandson said Monday, Oct. 21, that 34-year-old Arturo Ornelas admitted to the crimes in the courtroom.
“Ornelas was charged with three different second-degree felonies for violating the same victim,” Erlandson said.
“The victim and the state are both pleased with the plea that was reached. And, it was very important for the victim in this case to know that Ornelas is accepting responsibility for his crimes.”
Ornelas entered the plea Oct. 8 before 235th District Court Judge Janelle Haverkamp, court records show, and was sentenced to 10 years in state prison. He’ll also be required to register as a sex offender, according to sentencing documents. He received 264 days of jail time credit.
“He will be transported to TDCJ directly from our jail, but I cannot give you an exact time frame,” Erlandson said. “It’s usually within about a month.”
Ornelas remained in the Cooke County Jail as of Tuesday, Oct. 22. He’s been incarcerated since his arrest in January, jail records show.
Gainesville Police Department spokeswoman Belva McClinton previously told the Register that the Department of Family and Protective Services notified the agency of an indecency with a child case in October 2018.
The female victim, who was 15 at the time of the offense, reported that Ornelas had inappropriately touched her on several different occasions, according to McClinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.