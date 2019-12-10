A Cooke County jury sentenced a man to 30 years in prison after he was convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child, District Attorney John Warren said Monday.
The jury found Ethan Jay Callihan, 29, guilty of the first-degree felony charge after a trial in 235th District Court under Judge Janelle Haverkamp, court records show. The Gainesville man will not be eligible for parole, Warren said Dec. 9, and will also have to register as a sex offender.
He’ll get “about a month” of credit for time served in jail, Warren said.
Callihan was initially charged with a first-degree felony count of aggravated sexual assault of a child after police said he sexually assaulted a 9-year-old male at a home in Cooke County, Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert previously told the Register.
Gilbert said Child Protective Services reported the incident to his office.
Callihan was booked into jail Oct. 3, 2017, and released on bond the following day, the Register previously reported. He was subsequently indicted on the aggravated sexual assault charge and was arrested again Nov. 25, 2017, before bonding out Feb. 28, 2018, according to jail records.
Cooke County authorities jailed him once again Nov. 18 of this year, that time on the charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child, jail records show. He remains in the Cooke County Jail as of Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss the aggravated sexual assault charge, according to a Dec. 5 entry in court records.
Continuous sexual abuse of a child is a super aggravated first-degree felony charge, one of the state’s most serious felony crimes. It carries a penalty range of 25 years to life in prison with no parole.
