A Cooke County jury recently found a Gainesville man guilty of driving while intoxicated and sentenced him to 65 years in prison.
Walter Riley Robbins’ trial began last Monday, Jan. 27, in 235th District Judge Janelle Haverkamp’s courtroom at the Cooke County Courthouse in downtown Gainesville.
He faced a third-degree felony charge of driving while intoxicated third or more. The charge would normally get a person two to 10 years in prison. However, since Robbins had previously been incarcerated for DWI, the range of punishment was 25 to 99 years, Cooke County District Attorney John Warren said Tuesday, Feb. 4.
“The defendant was a habitual offender in our county and other counties,” Warren said in a news release he issued. “Driving while intoxicated is a serious and sometimes deadly offense. We are happy that he is off the streets of Cooke County.”
This is Robbins’ ninth DWI conviction, officials said. He has been convicted in Dallas, Cooke and Denton counties. His first DWI conviction was in Dallas County in 1984, Warren said.
Warren and First Assistant District Attorney Eric Erlandson prosecuted the case.
The charge stemmed from an April 2017 offense, according to the release. Robbins, 56, was reportedly in a single-vehicle accident when he tried to enter I-35 traveling south to Denton. While attempting to enter the onramp, Robbins reported that he was pushed off the road and into a ditch between I-35 and the frontage road.
Following the crash, Robbins exited the vehicle and fled on foot with his dog. The incident was reported to law enforcement by a passerby.
An officer with the Gainesville Police Department found Robbins behind a barbed wire fence in a field holding his dog, according to the release.
Robbins told the officer he hadn’t had anything to drink and gave the officer a false name.
Robbins was brought back to the scene and the officer conducted field sobriety tests. Robbins failed all tests and was taken to North Texas Medical Center for a blood draw. The specimen was later tested at a Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Lab.
The news release states that Robbins’ blood alcohol level was .263. The legal limit in the state of Texas is .08.
The release says Robbins later confessed to drinking a 16-ounce vodka and tonic before he went for a drive.
Gainesville-based attorney Kyle Kemp was appointed to Robbins’ case in October 2019.
Kemp said he wished his client “would’ve had access to more rehabilitation options earlier on in his life as addiction affects so many people throughout our community.”
Robbins is eligible for parole after serving 16 years, according to Kemp.
