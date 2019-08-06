William Oscar Roberson, 44, remained in custody at the Cooke County Jail on Tuesday, Aug. 6, after law enforcement found more than $4,800 worth of drugs in his Gainesville home, Sheriff Terry Gilbert says.
Around 3:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit executed a narcotics search warrant on a house in the 4600 block of North I-35.
During the search, CCSO officials found 0.9 grams of crack cocaine valued at $60, 3.48 grams of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) powder valued at $52, 92 ecstasy tablets (MDMA) valued at $3,220, five grams of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC extract) valued at $375 and 91 grams of marijuana valued at $1,134, according to Gilbert.
A digital scale and packaging materials, commonly used to weigh and prepare drugs for distribution, was also found in the home, Gilbert said.
Roberson was arrested and booked into jail on the following charges: two first-degree felony counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 2 or 2A more than four grams less than 400 grams; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 less than one gram, a state jail felony; false drug test falsification device, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana more than two ounces less than four ounces, a Class A misdemeanor.
Roberson had not been arraigned as of press time.
“This narcotics search warrant was the culmination of an ongoing investigation referencing narcotics distribution in Cooke County,” Gilbert said.
Gilbert said the DEU was assisted Monday by the CCSO’s patrol division.
