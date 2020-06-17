A 42-year-old Oklahoma man remained hospitalized in Denton on Wednesday, June 17, following a crash outside Gainesville on Monday evening.
Texas Highway Patrol Staff Sgt. Mark Tackett said Clay Scott was involved in a collision on Farm-to-Market Road 3092 that was reported after 6:20 p.m. Monday, June 15.
Scott, of Kingston, Oklahoma, was driving a motorcycle southbound on FM 3092 when he passed a car in the no passing zone, said Tackett, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman.
“Scott struck a northbound vehicle and came off the motorcycle,” he said.
Scott was taken to Medical City Denton in critical condition by CareFlite, according to Tackett.
Tackett said Scott was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
A representative with Medical City Denton, 3535 South I-35, confirmed Scott was in the intensive care unit Wednesday afternoon.
Gainesville Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Tamara Sieger said GF-R personnel also responded to the crash.
She said there was “major damage” to the driver’s side of the vehicle. The driver, Sieger said, refused medical treatment.
Makes and models of the motorcycle and car involved were not provided.
