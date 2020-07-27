A 25-year-old Gainesville man remained in custody at the Cooke County Jail on Monday, July 27, after he reportedly took a rifle from a home, police say.
Gainesville Police Department spokeswoman Belva McClinton said that around 10:55 a.m. Saturday, July 25, officers were dispatched to a report of an assault in the 1200 block of South Howeth Street.
Upon arrival, officers spoke with a 26-year-old woman. She reportedly told police that Austin Lumpkin came to the residence and was in the process of taking a weapon from the home when she intervened, according to McClinton.
The Gainesville woman reported that Lumpkin displayed the weapon in a threatening manner when she tried to intervene. Police did not say how the weapon was displayed.
Lumpkin then left with a rifle, police said.
McClinton said Lumpkin is an acquaintance of the 26-year-old.
That same day a warrant was obtained for Lumpkin’s arrest. He was arrested in the 1700 block of Rice Avenue around 4:13 p.m. on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to McClinton.
Jail records show his bond was set at $300,000 and he has previous criminal history dating back to 2013.
The case remains under investigation, McClinton said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.