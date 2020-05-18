A 56-year-old Gainesville man remained in custody at the Cooke County Jail on Monday, May 18, after he reportedly threatened to shoot his girlfriend, according to law enforcement.
Rondal Ray Scrogum is facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge for the alleged altercation, Gainesville Police Department Belva McClinton said. His bond is set at $75,000, jail records show.
She said officers responded to a call in the 900 block of East Pecan Street after 11 p.m. Sunday, May 3, in reference to threats.
When officers arrived to the scene, a 48-year-old woman who reported being in a dating relationship with Scrogum told police that Scrogum was intoxicated and got upset with her over the cleanliness of the kitchen, according to police.
During a verbal argument, Scrogum reportedly produced a handgun and pointed it in his girlfriend’s face and threatened to shoot her, McClinton said.
The man’s 35-year-old daughter intervened and convinced her father to put the gun away.
McClinton said there were no reported injuries and the case was filed with the prosecutor Monday, May 4.
Scrogum also faces charges of public intoxication and assault causes bodily injury — family violence.
The other two charges stem from a report made to police May 4. McClinton said officers responded to a disturbance call in the 600 block of North Morris Street after a witness reported seeing a woman “on the ground with a man on top of her striking her on the head.”
The man was identified as Scrogum and the woman, his 35-year-old daughter, she said.
“His daughter had minor injuries from the assault that did not require medical attention,” McClinton said.
The public intoxication charge will be taken up with the municipal court. No bond was set, according to Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert. However, bond was set on the family violence charge for $4,500. Scrogum did post bail on that charge. While doing so, the charge for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon came through, halting his release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.