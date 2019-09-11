Nathan Keith Banks, 38, is facing an aggravated sexual assault of a child charge after authorities say he touched a 5-year-old girl inappropriately.
The Whitesboro resident was booked into the Cooke County Jail on the first-degree felony charge Monday, Aug. 26. He also faces a charge of assault causing bodily injury, family violence. As of Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 11, he remained in custody on the two charges with bonds totaling $79,500.
Officials with the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office learned of the alleged assaults after responding to a disturbance in the 1600 block of Northshore Lane near Valley View on Thursday, July 11, according to an affidavit obtained by the Register.
Upon arrival to the apartment, deputies met with Banks and his wife. Law enforcement learned there was an argument that had occurred about alleged infidelity which caused Banks to become upset, the affidavit states. A physical altercation reportedly took place. During the fight, authorities say, Banks shoved his wife’s head against a bunk bed and struck her above her right eye.
According to the affidavit, deputies did observe a lump above the woman’s right eye which corroborated her statement.
Banks was not arrested at the scene and law enforcement took photos of his wife’s reported injuries. Both refused to complete statement forms, the affidavit shows.
Following the reported July 11 disturbance, caseworkers with Child Protective Services screened children who reportedly could have been involved with the case and learned that a 5-year-old “made a possible outcry of sexual abuse.”
The girl made more detailed statements consistent with sexual abuse during a forensic interview Monday, July 15. On Friday, Aug. 23, a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner exam was completed on the girl at North Texas Medical Center, law enforcement said.
Banks could receive anywhere from five years to life in prison if convicted of the first-degree felony. In addition, he could also be fined up to $10,000.
