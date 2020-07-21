A 45-year-old Gainesville man remains in custody at the Cooke County Jail on child sex charges.
Jesus Rangel-Barboza was booked in on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child with sexual contact on July 7, according to jail records. He was arrested on those charges at the Cooke County Courthouse in downtown Gainesville by the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Terry Gilbert said.
Gainesville Police Department spokeswoman Belva McClinton said the charges stemmed from a meeting an investigator had with the Department of Family and Protective Services in January. She said the meeting was in reference to an indecency with a child report.
According to McClinton, the investigator indicated a 16-year-old girl had reported being touched inappropriately by a male relative. It was also learned that a 13-year-old girl was reportedly touched by the man, she said.
During a follow-up investigation, authorities say they learned the suspect, who was identified as Rangel-Barboza, had also sexually assaulted one of the girls.
McClinton said the alleged sexual encounters happened at a home in the city limits about eight years ago.
The case was filed with the Cooke County District Attorney’s Office in January and a warrant was subsequently issued for Rangel-Barboza’s arrest, information from GPD states.
Cooke County District Attorney John Warren said Rangel-Barboza was indicted by a grand jury last month.
Rangel-Barboza’s criminal history dates back to 2014 when he was arrested for not having a driver license, according to county jail records.
Rangel-Barboza’s bonds total $150,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.