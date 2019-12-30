A 20-year-old Oak Ridge man who believed he was talking to a 13-year-old via Snapchat remained in custody at the Cooke County Jail on Monday, Dec. 30, authorities say.
Tyler Everett Comer was booked into the county jail on a charge of online solicitation of a minor under 14 on Tuesday, Dec. 24, according to jail records. His bond is $25,000.
Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert said a parent reached out to the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office about the alleged incident on Dec.1.
Information provided by Gilbert states the parent told authorities that her 14-year-old daughter received a message on Snapchat, a photo messaging app, with more than 40 questions. The questions on the photo message reportedly ranged from general to sexually explicit, according to the CCSO.
Gilbert said the incident between the child and Comer happened once and the child reported it to a parent as soon as she realized what was happening.
During the CCSO investigation, law enforcement learned the girl’s brother’s girlfriend, who authorities say is an adult, added the Snapchat username used to contact the girl to see what would transpire, according to an investigator assigned to the case.
Law enforcement said the woman almost immediately received a message from Comer. Comer sent the same photograph with the more than 40 questions to a person he presumed to be 15 years old at the time. Communication ensued, and Comer allegedly asked if she would do anything he told her to do.
Before providing an answer, the girl told Comer she was actually 13 and asked if he would be upset. Authorities say Comer reportedly told the now presumed 13-year-old he wasn’t and said she needed to answer his question.
Comer faces the second-degree felony because he believed he was soliciting a 13-year-old at the time, Gilbert said.
Comer is also on probation stemming from an aggravated sexual assault of a child charge in 2016.
According to court records, he was indicted on the first-degree felony in May 2018. The indictment was amended in November 2018 to a third-degree felony of injury to a child which he pleaded guilty to, court records indicate.
In a plea bargain agreement with the Cooke County District Attorney’s Office, Comer received three years probation and a $1,000 fine, court records show.
As of Friday afternoon, Dec. 27, Cooke County District Attorney John Warren said the online solicitation case had not been filed with his office.
Warren couldn’t comment on Comer’s case, but he did say when a new charge is filed on a person who is already on probation that a motion to adjudicate is filed.
“We have to prove the new case in order for them to be adjudicated on the probation charge,” Warren said.
