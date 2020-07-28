The 25-year-old man arrested this past weekend on an aggravated assault charge is connected to a shooting that left one dead, police say.
Austin Lennon Lumpkin is the ex-boyfriend who police say was involved in a shooting in the 1700 block of Rice Avenue on Thursday, July 23, Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips confirmed late Monday, July 27.
Based on a preliminary investigation, officers believe a 31-year-old Gainesville woman and Lumpkin had been arguing throughout the day, and at some point the woman’s father, a 58-year-old Gainesville man; Darius Lee Flowers, a 32-year-old Gainesville man; and a third Gainesville man, 33, drove to the Rice Avenue location to confront Lumpkin, according to a previous report in the Register.
Weapons were drawn and multiple shots fired during Thursday’s confrontation, police said. Flowers and the woman’s father were shot, then taken to the hospital.
The woman’s father was treated for non-life-threatening injuries to his shoulder and neck, according to police.
Flowers succumbed to gunshot injuries at North Texas Medical Center, 1900 Hospital Blvd., according to a press release issued by the Gainesville Police Department on Friday, July 24.
As of Tuesday, July 28, Lumpkin remained in custody at the Cooke County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stemming from a report made to police Saturday, July 25.
Lumpkin reportedly took a rifle from a home in the 1200 block of South Howeth Street and displayed it in a threatening manner around or in the presence of a 26-year-old Gainesville woman, police previously told the Register.
Lumpkin was booked into the county jail on Saturday. Bond was set at $300,000, according to jail records.
Phillips said Saturday’s arrest is not directly related to Thursday’s shooting.
The investigation into the Rice Avenue shooting is ongoing, police department spokeswoman Belva McClinton said Tuesday. Anyone with information is asked to contact GPD by calling 940-668-7777 or through Facebook at Facebook.com/GTPolice. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Crimes Tip Hotline at 940-612-0000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.