A 30-year-old Gainesville man who was living in the U.S. illegally is headed to prison, officials say.
Gonzalo Camacho-Gonzalez pleaded guilty Thursday, Jan. 2, to a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to officials with the Cooke County District Attorney’s Office.
First Assistant District Attorney Eric Erlandson said Tuesday, Jan. 7, that Camacho-Gonzalez’s plea bargain agreement with the state resulted in 10 years prison time.
“Of course, the district attorney’s office would have liked for the defendant to do more time than 10 years for this offense,” Erlandson told the Register via email. “However, several important factors played a part in making the plea deal. The most important of which were ensuring a conviction and a prison sentence for the defendant, ensuring sex offender registration for the defendant and keeping the victims in the case from testifying.”
Camacho-Gonzalez, who Erlandson said is from Mexico, will be deported immediately upon his release from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Any reentry or attempted reentry into the U.S., he said, will be a federal crime that will result in federal prison time.
“This plea deal served to ensure that the defendant would serve a significant amount of time in a Texas prison and would be removed from our country without the chance of coming back legally; but it also kept the state from having to bear the expense of caring for another inmate,” Erlandson said.
Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert said Camacho-Gonzalez faced two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child stemming from incidents reported to the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office in 2018.
The first victim made the official outcry in July 2018, information provided by Gilbert shows.
The victim was around 9 or 10 years old when the first sexual assault occurred on or around the New Year’s holiday during the transition from 2015 to 2016.
A second victim, reportedly around 6 or 7 years old, made an outcry in November 2018.
The victims were girls.
Both sexual assault cases occurred “just outside the city limits of Gainesville” in the 300 block of Rose Ranch Lane, according to information from the CCSO.
Officials with the CCSO said Camacho-Gonzalez was indicted on the two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and remained in jail since his arrest in October 2018.
Marcus Olds, an attorney with a law office in Sherman, said he was retained to represent Camacho-Gonzalez.
Olds said his client was able to have one charge dismissed as part of the agreement with the state and plead to the lesser of the two charges.
Camacho-Gonzalez faced a continuous sexual abuse of a child charge as well as an aggravated sexual assault of a child charge, Olds said.
Punishment for a continuous sexual abuse of a child charge is 25 to life in prison without the possibility of parole, Olds said. The aggravated sexual assault charge, he said, carried five to 99 years.
