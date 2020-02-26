‘Marvin’s Room’ to open next week at Butterfield

A regular in the limelight at Butterfield Stage Players will be taking on her first leading role ever when “Marvin’s Room” opens next weekend.
“Marvin’s Room” tells the story of sisters Bessie and Lee. When Bessie is diagnosed with leukemia, her only hope is to contact her long-estranged sister to see if their bone marrow is compatible for a transplant. Their reunion is uneasy but by the end of the play, the sisters find themselves transformed for the better by the bonds of family and the unconditional love.
Gainesville resident Mary Jo Dollar portrays Bessie in her sixth show with the community theater organization. Previously, she’s filled side character roles.
“We first read this script in our play reading group about three years ago and I absolutely fell in love with the story,” Dollar said in a press release from Butterfield. “I really connected to Bessie. Later in his life, I took care of my dad. My sister, like Lee in the play, lived too far away to help every day so we learned, as a family, firsthand the challenges you can face when you have to adjust your life to help care for someone.
“But just like Bessie, I feel it’s important to care for those we love,” she added. “Nothing is more important than family. Family is everything to Bessie. She even builds a relationship with her very difficult and moody nephew throughout the course of the play and I can also relate to that relationship because I helped my nephew through a rough patch. There is a crucial time between childhood and adulthood when sometimes teens can feel so lost and sometimes they just need a hand.”
Dollar said her role has been a rewarding experience because of the subject matter and the importance of the character to the play. “It’s one that I’m incredibly excited to share with the community,” she added.
Director Russell Schmid, another Butterfield regular, said being able to release the tension and stress found in family drama through moments of levity “helps keep us sane.”
“The author, Scott McPherson, knows that and does an excellent job of putting those moments in the play,” Schmid said. “That’s what keeps it real. That’s what makes it so relatable. It’s a direct reflection of life.”
The “Marvin’s Room” cast besides Dollar includes Janice Hill, Ethan Biesecker, Sandy Geyer, Robert Ivy, David Owens, Renea Williams-Stephens, Sam Warren, Kalee Owens and John Moragues.
The show opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, and will also be performed at 7:30 p.m. March 7, 13 and 14 with matinee performances at 2:30 p.m. March 8 and 15. All performances will take place at Butterfield Stage, 201 S. Denton St. in Gainesville.
Tickets are $15 for adults or $10 for ages 10 and under. They can be purchased by calling the box office at 940-665-1284 or online at www.butterfieldstage.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.