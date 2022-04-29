On Sunday, May 1, 2022, Marysville Baptist Church will celebrate its 150th anniversary and its 96th Homecoming May 1 at 10:30 a.m.
Those traveling the farthest and eldest attendees will receive special recognition.
Pastor John Brooks will bring the message, and dinner on the grounds will follow.
Marysville’s history reaches back to the late 1860s and stretches through both world wars and the Great Depression and into the new millennium.

