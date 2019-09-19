Memory of a patriot: Pond King honors WWII vet, Marine grandson

Gainesville manufacturer Pond King builds equipment to help people enjoy the ponds and bodies of water on their property. Pond King was made especially aware of the importance of its products when a customer from Michigan wrote on Patriots Day last year requesting help for his World War II veteran father.
Pond King’s products include materials to support fish habitats as well as watercraft to use on ponds and lakes. David Terhune asked for assistance in designing a boat to help his father Daniel Terhune, a 94-year-old WWII veteran who wanted to keep fishing and needed a little assistance to get it done well.
Brad Metzler, the president of Pond King, was so taken by Daniel’s story that he and his team delivered Daniel a gift of his own boat this year on his birthday, July 1.
The version of the boat was called the, “Patriots” model. An added identifier, “D Ring,” references a member of the Terhune family who lost his life while overseas with the military.
Daniel and his wife raised their grandson, Eric Therune, from the age of 11 months. Eric’s father Paul was the single parent of Eric and a U.S. Navy aviator. Eric followed his father’s, grandfather’s, and uncle’s path into the service.
Eric Terhune eventually became a Marine pilot flying Sea Stallion helicopters. His buddies gave him the nickname “D Ring” after the attachment he used to hold equipment on his rucksack. Eric was killed in Afghanistan in a firefight on June 18, 2008, while on his third combat tour.
David Terhune was quoted on Pond King’s website describing the gift of the pontoon boat as more than just a gift to his dad.
“What you are doing with this boat and its connection with ‘patriots’ and sacrifice…and the fact that freedom is not free but comes with a price…will be a huge encouragement to my dad,” David said. “Every time dad steps…onto this boat, he will be reminded of those 34 years with Eric…the wonderful times fishing and hunting together…and the heroic sacrifice Eric made.”
Metzler said their interaction inspired a contest that’s ongoing now through Veterans Day.
“We are grateful to the men and women who have served our country and are pleased to provide an opportunity for more people to share their stories,” is how Metzler explains the reason for the contest. The company is offering five Patriot pontoon boats to represent each branch of the U.S. military.
A two-person pontoon fishing boat will be given to one member of each of the branches of service. Winners of the boats will be announced on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. More information about the contest can be found on Pond King’s website, pondking.com.
“I wish we could give a boat to every surviving veteran from WWII but we can’t,” Metzler said. “We hope this contribution helps recognize the service of all of our veterans.”
