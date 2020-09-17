A Texoma college is getting ready to offer training for law enforcement in Cooke and nearby counties on mental health issues.
The Texoma Behavioral Health Leadership Team/Newco is sponsoring the Mental Health Officer Training 4001 course this fall at Grayson College, according to a press release from the college. The course’s purpose is to educate law enforcement officers about mental health commitments, liability issues, mental disorders and mental disabilities.
Registration preference will be given to law enforcement officers employed by agencies in Cooke, Fannin and Grayson County, according to the release.
The Mental Health Officer Training course is part of the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement standards necessary for certification as a mental health officer.
Prerequisites for class participation include completion of Basic Crisis Intervention Training 3841 or 3842 or Basic Peace Officer Course 1000 taken after January 2005.
The course also covers a variety of developmental disabilities including epilepsy, cerebral palsy and hearing impairments.
Participants can choose from three dates to attend the 40-hour training: Oct. 5-9, Nov. 2-6 or Dec. 14-18.
The training is free to law enforcement officers thanks to the Texoma Behavioral Health Leadership Team and Newco. Whitney Redden will be in the primary instructor.
More information about the course, prerequisites for Mental Health Officer Proficiency Certification and registration is at https://www.cwlgcc.org/product/mental-health-officer-4001/.
