The Cooke County Ministerial Alliance is inviting the public to “A Time of Hope and Healing” community prayer time this Sunday, Aug. 30, at the Gainesville Farmers Market.
The prayer time will not include speeches or preaching, according to information provided by the ministerial alliance. It’s meant to help the community cope with recent challenges.
“Locally and nationally we are in a time of disease and distraction,” ministerial alliance President Phil Larson said. “People are out of work. Loved ones are lost. It is a struggle. Yet, as Christians, we stand together.”
He referred to the Apostle Paul’s call for unity and peace in the book of Ephesians. “Though there are many expressions of Christianity, there is one family,” Larson said. “Though there are many opinions and political stances, we are one family. We stand together.”
The prayer event will start at 6:30 p.m. with various Cooke County ministers each praying for a few minutes.
Attendees are asked to wear a mask and extras will be available if someone forgets.
“We encourage each person to mark their mask with one word they want to see happen. Peace, Love, Strength, Hope, Healing, Unity, Grace, Mercy, Forgiveness, and Understanding are great examples,” Larson said. Those wearing cloth masks can use masking tape and markers provided at the event, he added.
The farmers market is at 201 N. Chestnut St. For more information about the event, contact Larson at 940-580-4887 or by email at phil@solumcommunity.net.
