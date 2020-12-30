A teen who went missing in mid-December was found Tuesday, Dec. 29, Gainesville police say.
Dayton Grant, 15, went missing after being seen last on Sunday, Dec. 13, in Gainesville, according to a previous Register report. It was thought he might have needed medical attention, and police had asked for the public's help to locate him. His information was distributed to the public via the Amber Alert system.
He was found in Gainesville on Tuesday, Gainesville Police Department spokeswoman Belva McClinton said Wednesday, Dec. 30.
"He was healthy and did not require any medical attention," McClinton said.
