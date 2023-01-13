Gainesville’s 30th annual MLK Celebration starts Saturday and runs through Monday around the city.
The MLK Gospel Concert is set for 5 p.m. Saturday at the First State Bank Center for the Performing Arts, located on the campus of North Central Texas College along California Street.
Rev. Ricky Summers will preside over the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Sunday at 3 p.m. at St. James CME Methodist Church, 430 Throckmorton St.
Monday’s events include a parade through downtown Gainesville (featuring Medal of Honor recipient Melvin Morris) at 10 a.m., followed by a 10:30 a.m. program at the Gainesville Civic Center and a open gym from 2-4 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.