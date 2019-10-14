The Tarrant Area Food Bank is making free food available to those in need by bringing mobile food pantries to Cooke County during evening hours now.
TAFB’s marketing and communications director, Dylan Solis, explained the program. “We’re trying to reach out to folks who don’t have a flexible schedule that allows them to go to our sites during the day,” he said.
TAFB has been helping residents of Valley View for the past year and just recently began going to Muenster. Both pantries are open in the evening when the unit is in town.
Fort Worth is TAFB’s base. The organization offers food distribution to hunger-relief charities to provide emergency groceries, meals and snacks to Texans in need. TAFB also offers social services assistance, a community kitchen that provides free culinary training to prepare men and women for work in food services, and nutrition services and counseling.
Mobile pantries are one of the ways TAFB try to distribute food to those in need. Mobile pantries work with local partners to distribute fresh and frozen food.
TAFB’s mobile pantry in Valley View takes place 3-5 p.m. the fourth Thursday of every month at Pioneer Baptist Church, 100 Cumberland Trail in Valley View.
Muenster has a mobile pantry in the Muenster City Park from 5:30-7 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month. That mobile pantry is sponsored by My Brother’s House.
Gainesville also has a mobile pantry event, but it is during the day. The pantry can be found from 9:30-11:30 a.m. the first Saturday of each month on the campus of North Central Texas College. That pantry is organized by Cooke County’s food pantry, Volunteers In Service To Others.
My Brother’s House volunteered to host a site in Muenster during the summer months when the location at NCTC was closed. Patty Honeycutt, a Brother’s House director, said the organization’s leaders “…felt like it was our responsibility to step up and help with food distribution in Cooke County. Cooke County is hungry and has a huge need for food.”
Residents of My Brother’s House and other community members volunteer to help with the food distribution, she said.
“We thought the park would be a glad place to host the event as it is just off of Highway 82 and offers a covered area with restrooms,” is how Honeycutt explained the conditions for the site selected in Muenster.
“We are now looking for a place in Muenster for the cold months,” Honeycutt said. “This is our opportunity to give back to the community.”
TAFB has served 43,000 meals to Cooke County this year from January to September, according to statistics provided by Solis. “We did this through two mobile pantry sites and four other sites in Cooke County,” he said.
Solis went on to say that the Valley View site served 1,547 meals from May to August.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.