Organizers are making final preparations for this year’s Medal of Honor celebrations in Gainesville, which kicks off April 19 at North Central Texas College.
Gainesville Mayor Tommy Moore, who also chairs the Medal of Honor committee, told the Register last week that there has been a good response from volunteers and sponsors. Moore doesn’t have a firm number for recipients who plan to attend, but he and committee members expect regulars Doc Ballard, Melvin Morris, Mike Fitzmaurice and others to turn up.
Attendees will be greeted at North Central by work crews that have gotten construction of the new Medal of Honor museum underway. Work began recently on the $5 million facility, which will sit on West California Street on the North Central campus.
The recipients will also be treated to a spiffed-up monument in Medal of Honor Park.
“We’re restoring it,” Moore said. “[Contractors] are going to repaint the blue on the ribbon, and they’re going to polish all of the bronze … and repaint the cannons. And they’re going to teach us how to maintain all of that so that it lasts longer than 30 years. I think it’s costing us about $20,000.”
The committee has received nearly 40 entries for the Saturday morning parade, and there’s still time for others to sign up. Email Parade.MoH@gmail.com or call 940-580-1828 for entry details.
Tickets are still available for Thursday night’s Patriot Dinner, but Friday night’s banquet at the Gainesville Civic Center is sold out.
Go to medalofhonorhostcity.com for more details.
