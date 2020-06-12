This coming Monday, June 15, is the deadline to register to vote in this summer’s Republican and Democratic party runoff elections on July 14.
You may register to vote if you are a United States citizen; a resident of the county where you submit the application; at least 17 years and 10 months old, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day; not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.
To check your current voter registration status, visit https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do online, then enter your birth date and one of the following: your Texas driver’s license number, if you provided it when you registered to vote; your Voter Unique Identifier, which appears on your voter registration certificate; or your first and last name and your county of residence.
Copies of the voter registration form are available from the Cooke County Tax Assessor-Collector’s office, 112 S. Dixon St. in Gainesville, or from www.votetexas.gov.
You may also visit register2vote.org from a smartphone, computer or tablet to check your voter registration status and provide your information online to have a completed registration form mailed to you with prepaid addressed envelope.
Cooke County residents should deliver voter registration forms to the Cooke County Tax Assessor-Collector, 112 S. Dixon St., Gainesville, TX 76240. Mailed applications must be postmarked no later than June 15.
The Democratic runoff ballot features Royce West and Mary “MJ” Hegar running for U.S. senator; Greg Sagan and Gus Trujillo for District 13 U.S. representative; and Chrysta Castaneda and Robert R. “Beto” Alonzo for railroad commissioner.
The Republican runoff ballot features Ronny Jackson and Josh Winegarner facing off for the District 13 U.S. representative seat and Elizabeth Beach and Brian Walker vying for Second Court of Appeals District place 7 justice.
