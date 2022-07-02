AUSTIN — The Texas Department of State Health Services and local health departments said today they have identified at least 12 cases of monkeypox since the first one was reported in early June.
While the first cases involved international travel, three patients report that they did not travel in the three weeks before becoming sick, meaning they were exposed in Texas, officials said.
The number of confirmed cases has tripled in Texas, where last week the state had four confirmed cases.
“With the sharp increase in monkeypox cases worldwide, it’s not surprising to see the virus spread in Texas,” said Dr. Jennifer Shuford, chief state epidemiologist, in a statement. “We want people to know what the symptoms are, and if they have symptoms, to avoid the types of close contact with other people that can spread the disease.”
Monkeypox is a viral illness that starts with symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion. Soon after, a rash that can look like pimples or blisters appears. The rash often appears first on the face and inside the mouth and then spreads to other parts of the body. People who develop a rash should avoid direct contact with other people and contact their health care provider as soon as possible for next steps, health officials said.
Monkeypox can spread from person to person through direct contact with the rash, scabs or bodily fluids like saliva. It can also be transmitted with prolonged face-to-face contact via respiratory droplets. Many monkeypox cases in the current outbreak have been among men who have sex with men, but anyone who has direct skin contact with or kisses someone who is infectious could contract the virus, they added.
As of Thursday, Texas is one of 27 states and the District of Columbia with confirmed cases. There have been fewer than 350 reported cases nationwide, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
Despite the rise, TDSHS Senior Press Officer Lara Anton said the risk to the general public remains low at this time.
“Our goal is to stop the spread of the monkeypox virus and the best way to do that is to make people aware of how it is spread and what the symptoms are,” Anton said.
