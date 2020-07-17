Nocona authorities say an area assistant fire chief died this week responding to a late evening fire call.
Nocona Rural Volunteer Fire Department and Nocona EMS, along with Ringgold VFD, responded around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, to a report of a crash on Crenshaw Road outside of Ringgold, west of Nocona. Once on scene, first responders discovered the body of Duncan Henderson, 65, who died in what authorities say appeared to be a single-vehicle rollover crash in a personal vehicle, according to a joint press release from Nocona and Ringgold fire departments. He was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, the release stated.
Investigating authorities determined Henderson, assistant fire chief of the Ringgold VFD, had been on his way to the fire station for a call just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, according to the release. He had been with the local fire department for five years.
The Nocona News reported Thursday, July 16, that Nocona and Ringgold VFDs had been called Tuesday to a grass fire about four miles west of Nocona.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash and the State Fire Marshal’s Office of the Texas Department of Insurance is investigating the the situation as a line of duty death.
