On Tuesday, July 14, members of the Gainesville City Council unanimously agreed to remove the more than 100-year-old Confederate monument at 1000 W. California St.
Ward 1 Councilwoman Carolyn Hendricks, the city’s only Black council member, made the motion to remove the statue. All council members were present during the specially called meeting, including Mary Jo Dollar, who attended via video call.
According to information provided to council members, City Manager Barry Sullivan has been in contact with the United Daughters of the Confederacy and they expressed interest in taking the monument back for its preservation.
Dorothy Norred with the United Daughters of the Confederacy was present at Tuesday’s meeting to address the council.
She said in the early 1900s, the United Daughters of the Confederacy raised money to have monuments made and placed so citizens would remember “the young men who sacrificed all they had.”
“And a lot of those did sacrifice their lives for the South and the North,” Norred said. “We understand the opposition’s feelings and we want to thank them for their understanding of our feelings. We’d like to thank them for their cooperation in working with us to find a common ground.”
The resolution passed by council allows Sullivan to come up with an agreement to give the Confederate monument to the United Daughters of the Confederacy to maintain and preserve the statue and its historical value in another location.
The statute is inscribed with “Our heroes” and “Confederate.” It was erected Feb. 15, 1908, by the Gainesville-based Lou Dougherty Chapter No. 366 Daughters of the Confederacy, according to the inscription.
Sullivan told council there is no record in meeting minutes from the early 1900s that indicates the city owns the statue.
“We will be providing the monument to the United Daughters of the Confederacy for placement at the Frontier Village,” Sullivan told the Register after Tuesday’s meeting.
Grayson County Frontier Village in Denison is a nonprofit dedicated to preserving a replica of a pioneer village and a museum filled with artifacts and historical information for the public to enjoy, the organization’s website states.
Charla Harris, a representative with Frontier Village, was present and spoke at Tuesday’s meeting. She came to offer to house the monument at Frontier Village to educate children on its history and how to treat the next generation better.
Sullivan said he didn’t have a timeline on when the monument would be removed or how much it would cost.
“We will have to both agree to a contract for the transfer of the monument within one month,” Sullivan said. “We will have to get bids for the transportation.”
The payment for the relocation will come from the city’s assigned fund, according to documentation provided to council members. The same information states if the city cannot reach a deal with the United Daughters of the Confederacy, then Sullivan shall bring a plan to modify the statue into a Civil War monument or plan for the removal of the statue.
Norred wasn’t the only person who spoke about the monument before council in the Municipal Building at 200 S. Rusk St. City information shows a total of nine people signed up to express their views on the Confederate monument. However, only eight addressed council about the issue.
Mayor Jim Goldsworthy said the move was not political.
“I’ll put up our community against anybody’s from the standpoint of good people when informed making the right decisions,” Goldsworthy said. “What I know is we can sit down and civilly have conversation and come to an accord and come to solutions.”
He said he’s been discussing the Confederate monuments in town since the George Floyd prayer vigil at the Gainesville Farmers Market in early June. Floyd, who was Black, was killed during an arrest in late May in Minneapolis.
Floyd’s death sparked protests nationwide for police reforms and better treatment of Black people, including reconsidering monuments related to the Confederacy or slavery.
Another monument is on the lawn of the Cooke County Courthouse in downtown Gainesville. That monument is on county-owned property and has not yet been an action item for members of the Cooke County Commissioners’ Court. Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley did say Monday, July 13, that it would be a future topic for discussion.
