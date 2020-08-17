“Hey, hey, ho, ho, that racist statue has got to go,” was heard blaring around the Cooke County Courthouse from members of PRO Gainesville shortly after county commissioners decided to keep the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument where it stands on the northeast corner of the courthouse.
Commissioners met Monday, Aug. 17, for a specially called meeting inside the Commissioners’ Courtroom at the courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St., to discuss how to handle the more than 100-year-old monument that’s been the focus of protests since July.
PRO Gainesville, a Gainesville-based activist group, has held five protests calling for the monument’s removal. A sixth protest was canceled Sunday, Aug. 16, due to storms in the forecast. Counter- protesters have been at each of the PRO Gainesville events.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Gary Hollowell made the motion to keep the statue and Precinct 4 Commissioner Leon Klement seconded. The vote passed 4-1. Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley opposed.
Brinkley announced on social media earlier this month that he would recommend a referendum to be placed on the Nov. 3 ballot. He kept his word and while Precinct 2 Commissioner Jason Snuggs said he supported a vote to poll the county’s residents, he ultimately decided to keep the statue intact where it towers 30 feet above the ground today.
“I still think the nonbinding referendum is the best way to go,” Brinkley said. “We’ve heard from hundreds of people but we have thousands that turn out to vote. This is a cultural issue and I think we got an obligation on those larger cultural issues to be able to be as responsive as possible to the people.”
The nonbinding referendum would’ve worked as a poll to get a feel from a larger audience or who Brinkley referred to as “the silent majority.” However, members of the court would’ve still had the final say. The deadline for a referendum to make the November presidential election ballot was Monday.
Klement said he didn’t agree with putting the hot-button issue to a vote because he doesn’t want everything to become an opinion poll.
“I think using a nonbinding referendum on an issue like this is a poor way to find out what we need to do ‘cause I think we all know what we need to do,” Klement said. “... I think we’re going to do what’s right, I think we’re going to do what we think is right. Y’all might not agree with it, there may be a bunch of angry people, but the voice you have is in the five people that sit up here.”
Precinct 3 Commissioner John Klement also expressed his support for keeping the monument on the courthouse lawn.
Before the vote, community members on both ends of the spectrum spoke before commissioners for an hour — 30 minutes longer than the usual allotted time for public comments. There were 26 people who signed up to speak and all were limited to 2 minutes and 20 seconds. A few who signed up did not speak.
The packed courtroom had limited seating due to social distancing to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Additional speakers waited in the hallway of the courthouse or on the telephone to speak.
Fourteen people were registered to speak against removing the monument and 11 people were for removal. One person didn’t specify where his stance was, according to information provided by Cooke County Clerk Pam Harrison.
The Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument is a stone monument with an inscription spanning the four sides of the base.
The inscription is sourced from a poem dedicated to Robert E. Lee and reads in part: “Oh, home of tears but let her hear / This blazoned to the end of time; / No nation rose so white and fair / None fell so pure of crime.”
Monday’s vote to keep the statue marks exactly 109 years since a request came before members of the court to place it on the square.
According to Aug. 17, 1911, meeting minutes of the Cooke County Commissioners’ Court, A. J. Meriwether, J. P. Hall and W. W. Howeth appeared before commissioners as a committee from the Joseph E. Johnson Camp No. 119 United Confederate Veterans of Gainesville and requested a meeting room in the courthouse, then under construction, as well as permission to put a Confederate monument on the northeast corner of the courthouse square. The request for the monument was approved.
County Judge C. R. Pearman, Precinct 1 Commissioner J.W. Thurman, Precinct 2 Commissioner John T. Anderson, Precinct 3 Commissioner J. C. Dawson and Precinct 4 Commissioner John N. Woods were all present at the Aug. 17, 1911, meeting, according to information provided by Brinkley.
The statue was placed on courthouse grounds in October 1911.
According to a Dallas Morning News article published Feb. 21, 1912, Meriwether received financial help for the Confederate monument on the courthouse grounds from Winfield Scott Schley. Schley, who graduated with Meriwether from the U.S. Naval Academy, was an admiral in the U.S. Navy and fought for the Union during the Civil War.
Brinkley said in closing Monday that the public should be focusing on the fact two financial backers of the monument were from opposing sides.
“That’s two people on opposite sides of the most divisive issue in this history coming together after the war for a single cause,” Brinkley said. “Now we can all debate on what that cause was, but that’s what we should be focusing on.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.