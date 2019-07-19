Did you know that a Cooke County manufacturer has ties to the moon landing?
Weber Aircraft Corp., which formerly owned what’s now the Safran Seats USA LLC plant in Gainesville, provided ejection seats for NASA’s Lunar Landing Training Vehicle. Neil Armstrong piloted the LLTV to prepare for the Apollo 11 mission, which took place 50 years ago this week.
A Weber NASA ejection seat was used successfully on three occasions — the first time by Armstrong, according to Weber history provided by Safran.
In 1968, more than a year before the moon landing, Armstrong came close to death in a Lunar Landing Research Vehicle at Ellington Air Force Base near Houston, an article from the University of Cincinnati Magazine states.
On a simulated lunar descent, leaking propellant caused a total failure of flight controls.
About 200 feet above ground, Armstrong employed “the Weber ejection seat — not by choice,” as he later noted. The quick action saved his life as the vehicle crashed and went up in flames seconds later, according to the UC Magazine article.
Subsequent analysis suggested that if Armstrong had ejected half a second later, his parachute would not have opened in time. As it was, his only injury was a hard tongue bite.
An article on NASA’s website quotes Armstrong talking about the LLTV, which succeeded the LLRV: “[the Lunar Module] Eagle flew very much like the Lunar Landing Training Vehicle which I had flown more than 30 times… I had made from 50 to 60 landings in the trainer, and the final trajectory I flew to the landing was very much like those flown in practice. That of course gave me a good deal of confidence – a comfortable familiarity.”
Doug Wade, who is celebrating 40 years with Safran and works as a senior estimator at the Gainesville facility, said he was impressed with Armstrong’s abilities.
“It’s amazing he was able to land that one on the moon the way he did,” Wade said.
The LLTV was critical to the Apollo training program, according to NASA. It allowed astronauts to master the intricacies of landing on the moon by simulating the Lunar Module’s performance.
The fourth and last LLTV survived the program and was restored for use in Tom Hank’s movie “Apollo 13,” according to a Safran representative.
Weber also provided ejection seats for the “Gemini Spacecraft and the Apollo 3-man Crew Couch system,” according to information supplied by Safran.
After its work with NASA, Weber produced the ACES II ejection seat from the mid-seventies to the early nineties when the new contract was awarded to McDonnell Douglas Corp., information provided by Safran states. The ejection seat production line was closed soon afterward.
Wade said he was a design engineer in the early 1980s for the B-1 Bomber ejection seat at the Weber plant in Burbank, California, alongside Jim Spriggs. The plant in Burbank has since closed.
“Ejection happens so fast, it’s unbelievable,” Wade said.
Weber was one of the largest American producers of ejection seats and theirs were the only American ejection seats ever to orbit the earth in space, according to a representative with the company.
