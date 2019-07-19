Lindsay resident Michael Parkhill might not have been born to witness the “one giant leap for mankind” in July of 1969, but his love of all things related to space exploration is ever present.
The 49-year-old NASA ambassador said he was still in his mother’s womb when Commander Neil A. Armstrong, Lunar Module Pilot Edwin E. “Buzz” Aldrin and Module Pilot Michael Collins made their trek to the moon as part of the Apollo 11 mission.
Parkhill said he doesn’t have any official memory of watching footage of the moon landing at any specific time but he “always sorta knew about it.”
He said he was 4 years old when his mom showed him a statue of astronaut Gordon Cooper in Shawnee, Oklahoma. Cooper flew twice in space, during the Mercury and Gemini programs, according to space.com.
“I just knew I wanted to be involved in space exploration,” said Parkhill, a 1988 graduate of Gainesville High School.
Parkhill, a lieutenant colonel and aerospace officer with the U.S. Air Force Auxiliary and a scientist-astronaut candidate with the International Institute for Astronautical Sciences, said he has met all three astronauts of the Apollo 11 crew.
Neil Armstrong
Parkhill was with a subgroup of the Commercial Space Flight Federation called Astronauts 4 Hire when he was able to meet Armstrong in California in February 2012, he said. However, there were some restrictions.
Parkhill said no questions were to be asked about the moon landing, there were to be no photo requests and the group was to address Armstrong as “professor Armstrong or Mr. Armstrong” and not “commander Armstrong.”
Armstrong, dressed in a suit and tie, talked about the X-15 program for “30 or 45 minutes.”
“I got to ask a question about [a] flight profile and he answered it,” Parkhill said while describing Armstrong as a very respectful gentleman.
While he didn’t get to take a photo with Armstrong, Parkhill did have the opportunity to shake his hand.
“Probably the last time I was really nervous,” Parkhill said of describing the moment. “[I] had sweaty palms meeting someone like that, someone I had read about in the Cooke County Library.”
Parkhill said it was a highlight of his life.
“I never thought as a kid I would meet him,” Parkhill said while adding he knew Armstrong led more of a private life. “I’m glad I got to do that, otherwise I would’ve never had a chance to meet him.”
Armstrong died in August 2012.
Michael Collins
Parkhill’s interaction with Collins in 2016 was described as “very laid back.” It was at a space conference in Arizona, he said.
Collins’ daughter told Parkhill her father wasn’t doing well.
“You could tell he was struggling that day …,” Parkhill said. “He was there and very friendly.”
Buzz Aldrin
Parkhill met Aldrin in 2017 during a Mars summit in Washington, D.C.
“He was laying out a plan on how to get people to Mars,” Parkhill said.“It was very detailed ... But you could tell no one in that room was on board with it.”
Parkhill said he felt bad for Aldrin, while adding that it seemed he was a figurehead at the conference to sell getting to Mars.
“... All the math, from the best I could tell, came together for what he was proposing,” Parkhill recalled.
Parkhill said he did see Aldrin at the hotel bar the night before the presentation, but he didn’t go over to visit. He waited until the conference the following day.
Parkhill said he was given a baseball cap from Aldrin, the very same cap he wore to his interview with the Register on Saturday, July 13.
“He was super intelligent,” Parkhill said. “He had to have been one of the smartest guys I have ever been around and I’ve been around quite a few smart people, intelligent people. He was just brilliant.”
