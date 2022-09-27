More bridge work has popped up along West California Street in Gainesville, just as TxDOT prepares to add new lanes to Interstate 35.
This newest project will replace the bridge over Elm Fork Trinity River next to Leonard Park and the Frank Buck Zoo. Traffic is reduced one lane, both east and west, until the project is completed in the fall of 2023.
Expect delays in the mornings and afternoons, as the street is usually busy with traffic in and out of Gainesville High School and North Texas Central College.
The entrance to Moffat Park, across from the zoo entrance, is closed for the first part of the work. It will reopen in the spring, once the north side of the bridge has been replaced.
