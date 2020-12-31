logo HEALTH BEAT.jpg

Cooke County is scheduling more free coronavirus testing opportunities in January.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 11, people can drive up in their vehicles from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for free coronavirus testing at the Cooke County Fair Association barn, 1901 Justice Center Blvd., according to a press release issued Thursday, Dec. 31.

The free testing at the barn continues from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 12-13, as well as Mondays through Wednesdays, Jan. 18-20 and Jan. 25-27.

The test administered is the Curative SARS-Cov-2 Assay oral swab.

Registration will be completed on site before test samples are taken. Pre-registration is allowed up to 24 hours prior to the desired testing date at https://curative.com/sites/10033.

Results will be returned in about two to five days via text or email, the release from the county states.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you