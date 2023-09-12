Workers were busy Monday putting the finishing touches on Cooke County’s new parking lot at Main and Weaver streets in downtown Gainesville will open for business this week, according to Precinct 2 Commissioner Jason Snuggs. The 30-plus spaces will be reserved for people on jury duty and others with county business on weekdays, then open to downtown shoppers on nights and weekends.
More parking for downtown Gainesville
