The National Weather Service office in Fort Worth forecasts that the start of the work week will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms across North Texas.
The best storm chances Monday will be across the southeast with the favored area shifting to the west tonight. Severe storms are not expected. Highs today (Monday) will be in the lower and middle 90s with lows tonight cooling into the lower to middle 70s.
Rain and storms are possible Tuesday in Cooke County.
Shower and thunderstorm chances continue through the end of the work week with isolated to scattered activity expected for much of the area each day. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 80s/low 90s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.