TxDOT has released a schedule of next week’s closures for the I-35 construction from Gainesville to the south:
- Daytime closures, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; nighttime closures, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.;
- Monday: Nighttime placement of concrete barrier, I-35 southbound outside lane closure from FM 1306 to Spring Creek Road; - Tuesday: Nighttime placement of concrete barrier, I-35 southbound outside lane closure from U.S. 82 to FM 51.
- Wednesday: Nighttime (10 p.m.-2 a.m.) waterline connections, FM 51 westbound will be closed at Culberson Street, so detour north on Culbertson and west on Broadway - Detour North on Culberson then west on Broadway to the northbound frontage road;
- Thursday: Night Time (10 p.m.-2 a.m.) waterline connections, FM 51 Westbound will be closed at Culberson Street, so detour north on Culbertson and west on Broadway - Detour North on Culberson then west on Broadway to the northbound frontage road. Closures possible through Wednesday, Nov. 24;
— Temporary ramp closures are also possible each night next week.
Find the closure information at DriveTexas.org.
