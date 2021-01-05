Three more staff members at Gainesville State School have tested positive for the pandemic coronavirus.
A youth development coach tested positive Monday evening, Jan. 4, according to information provided Tuesday, Jan. 5, by Texas Juvenile Justice Department spokesman Brian Sweany.
Two other staffers tested positive Dec. 28. One, a female staff member, was last on campus Dec. 23, and the other, a female youth development coach, was last on campus Dec. 24, Sweany said.
Counting the three new cases this week, the state facility on Farm-to-Market Road 678 has had 27 cases of the coronavirus among staff and 13 among youth since the start of the pandemic. All the youth have recovered.
