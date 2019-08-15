Cooke County AgriLife Extension Agent Marty Morgan recently received two awards for his work with the local Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.
The Texas County Agricultural Agents Association recognized outstanding Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service professionals and those who support their efforts at the Professional Excellence Awards Luncheon and Man of the Year Banquet at their Gathering on the Gulf meeting in Galveston.
Morgan was one of 17 extension agents across the state to be honored with a TCAAA 2019 Early Career Award, which recognizes professional excellence for members with less than five years of service.
Morgan was also named 2019 Texas Wheat County Agent of the Year by the Texas Wheat Producers Board and Associates.
His “Crop and Cattle Report” columns appear weekly in the Gainesville Daily Register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.