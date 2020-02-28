“I am truly humbled and I can’t say enough about our community,” Frank Morris said Thursday, Feb. 27, upon accepting the Legacy Award at the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce’s 98th Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet.
Chamber Vice Chair Leslie Crutsinger and chamber board member Jamie Davis presented Morris with his award Thursday evening at the Gainesville Civic Center, 311 S. Weaver St.
“The Legacy award goes to somebody in our area, our community, who’s been out there killin’ it for as long as we can remember,” Davis said.
Morris was credited as going “above and beyond” for his business, family and community.
Frank Morris was formerly CEO of Gainesville-based First State Bank. His son, Ryan Morris, now fills that role. Frank Morris is chairman of FSB’s board of directors, according to an archived Register report.
From the Frank Buck Zoo to North Central Texas College, Frank Morris has made countless contributions to the community and served on several boards in the area, friends said on a video tribute to Frank Morris on Thursday.
“Gainesville is very fortunate to have Frank Morris,” Don Wallace said in the video.
Ryan Morris said his father became the president of the state’s oldest bank in 1980 when he was 33 years old.
He said his father was able to keep FSB afloat during times when banks were closing while raising a family, too.
“From 1982 over the next 15 years, over 500 banks in Texas failed,” Ryan Morris said. “More banks failed during this period than during the Great Depression.”
Ryan Morris said as a kid, he didn’t really appreciate all his father’s work, but he does now.
“The bank wouldn’t be here if it were not for him,” Ryan Morris said.
Frank Morris said legacy means to continue on “and basically don’t screw it up whenever you get the baton.”
“You get the baton now, so don’t screw it up,” Frank Morris said while the crowd filled with laughter.
The Roaring Twenties-themed banquet was a sold-out event that drew more than 300 people to the civic center, according to Morgan Tobias, the chamber’s executive director.
