The Morton Museum hosted its 37th annual Auction this past Friday. The event raised funds for the museum and the Cooke County Heritage Society (CCHS). The silent auction had 113 items and the live auction had 23 items. Total earnings are still being calculated, but Board President Elaine McHorse called it a success. Auctioneer for the live auction was board member Renee Jones, whose family is a fixture at the annual event. Pictured are Auctioneer Renee Jones, Jody Hoerr and Beth Sharp showing off a camping set that was included in the live auction.
centerpiece featured
Morton auction a 'success'
- ANNA BEALL Staff Writer
