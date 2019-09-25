This year may become the first since 2014 that Cooke County officials don’t find West Nile Virus in local mosquito populations.
Cooke County health officials have collected weekly samples of mosquito populations in Gainesville and Lake Kiowa since May 14 as well as occasional samples from the county’s unincorporated communities. So far this year, none of the samples have come back positive for the five mosquito-borne diseases state health officials test for, including West Nile Virus and Zika.
Samples from this week’s collections were sent to the Texas Department of State Health Services lab in Austin on Tuesday, Sept. 24, Cooke County Emergency Management Coordinator Ray Fletcher said. He indicated he and other officials involved in collecting mosquito samples plan to set out traps one more time next week before calling a wrap on the season.
Mosquito traps — filled with what Gainesville code enforcement officer Jennifer Ekstrand described as “bug juice,” a foul-smelling mix of water and decomposing grass designed to attract the insects — have caught fewer mosquitos around Cooke County this year, as well, Fletcher and Ekstrand said.
“Whenever we do get mosquitos, there’s not near as many as in the past,” Fletcher said.
Mosquito-borne disease activity across the state is down, too. According to the state’s Sept. 24 report, West Nile Virus has been found in 12 Texas counties. Last year, the viral disease was detected in 58 counties.
However, Fletcher cautioned that just because officials haven’t caught a mosquito carrying West Nile Virus or another mosquito-borne disease doesn’t mean those diseases aren’t a risk in Cooke County.
He pointed out the state has recorded West Nile activity in mosquito samples from Denton, Dallas and Tarrant counties to the south.
“Don’t assume that because we didn’t catch one, it’s not out there,” Fletcher said. “…We just haven’t caught the mosquito that has it this time.”
Fletcher recommends following the “four Ds” to help avoid getting bit by a mosquito:
—Dusk and Dawn: Try to stay indoors at dusk and dawn. That is when mosquitoes likely to carry infection are most active.
—Dress: Wear pants and long sleeves when outside. Wear light colored, loose fitting clothing; mosquito repellent clothing is also available.
—DEET: Apply insect repellent that contains DEET. Read and follow label instructions. Spray both exposed skin and clothing with repellent.
—Drain: Get rid of standing water in your yard and neighborhood. Old tires, flower pots, clogged rain gutters, birdbaths and wading pools can be breeding sites for mosquitoes.
“Go follow those four Ds all the time. You never know when the one that has it is gonna bite you,” Fletcher said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.