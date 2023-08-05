The Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market Movie Night is changing it up this month with a live action movie taking to the big screen.
Each month the community can look forward to attending a free movie night in the Farmers Market courtesy of Chamber members who sponsor them. This month, Bella Bliss Boutique has selected the family friendly movie “Strong Fathers Strong Daughters” for its night.
“We are so excited to host movie night at the Farmers Market,” Carla Marcom from Bella Bliss Boutique stated. “We will have a bounce house obstacle course, face painting, popcorn, and water all for free!”
“Strong Fathers Strong Daughters” will begin on Saturday, Aug. 12, at dark. Bounce house
and face painting activities will be open to the public beginning at 6 p.m. Those planning to attend should anticipate needing to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating as picnic table space is limited.
