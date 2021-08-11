Cooke County 4-H is looking for new members and the Herkey’s Champion Buyers Club (HCBC) wants to help.
The club will host a screening of Charlotte’s Web Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Gainesville Farmers’ Market.
Local 4-H clubs will use the hour or two before the movie starts at dark to speak to families about what 4-H has to offer.
HCBC supports the Grand Champions at the annual Cooke Co Junior Livestock Show in January. It is also involved in the planned Sept. 18 celebration of 150 years of the Cooke County Fair., sponsored by the Cooke County Fair Association.
