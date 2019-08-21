The League of Women Voters of Cooke County is set to host a movie night next month focusing on the suffragette movement, the organization announced Tuesday, Aug. 20.
The movie night is to take place at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Gainesville Farmers Market. It’ll be the local league’s first free public event since reorganizing this year, according to a press release.
Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs, the release indicated.
The film, “Iron Jawed Angels,” is set in 1912 through the early 1920s and stars Hilary Swank, Angelica Huston and Julia Ormond, according to a cast list on IMDb.com. The website describes the plot as “defiant young activists take the women’s suffrage movement by storm, putting their lives at risk to help American women win the right to vote.”
The spotlight on the American movement for women’s suffrage comes as the nation observes the centennial of the constitutional amendment guaranteeing women the right to vote. The 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was proposed in 1919 and ratified in 1920.
During the evening, league members will distribute information about what the league has scheduled through the end of this year and will also be available to help register people to vote, according to the release.
The League of Women Voters of Cooke County meets the first Tuesday of each month at Krootz Brewery, except for September because of the movie night. After the movie night, the league will meet next on Oct. 1, the release stated.
For more information, email Alice Gruber at alice@alicegruber.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.