Temperatures are forecasts to creep into the 100s this weekend, with higher humidity thanks to the rainy weather over the last couple of months.
In response, Texas power grid officials are asking people to conserve as best they can, since air conditioners will likely run full blast for the next several days.
So, how best can local folks beat what’s expected to be oppressive heat this weekend?
Many people visit the Leonard Park Aquatic Center in Gainesville to cool off.
According to Gainesville Recreation Coordinator Hayley Skinner, the pool estimates about 160 visitors each day.
The Gainesville Aquatic Center is open daily from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Daily admission is $6 per individual with free admission for children two-yearsold and younger as long as they are with a paying adult. Season passes are also available. An individual season pass is $80 and a family pass for up to four family members is $200, with up to two additional members for $35 each.
The last day for the aquatic center this summer is August 6.
The pool in Muenster has also been a relief for many. According to City Secretary Ammie Hennigan, the pool estimates having about 50 swimmers each day the pool is open.
Muenster City swimming pool is located at 100 S. Maple St. in Muenster City Park. It is open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is $5 per person. All children under the age of 10 years old must be accompanied by an adult 18 or older.
The pool will be open for the summer until the week before school begins. This year, the first day of school for Muenster ISD is August 17.
Also, as of this past weekend, people can enjoy the splash pad at B. P. Douglas Park at 529 Throckmorton St. in Gainesville.
