Board members of Muenster Hospital District will hear an update on a Paycheck Protection Program loan application at the board’s next meeting Wednesday, May 27.
The meeting’s agenda notice shows the board will also consider physician credentialing, consider approval of the employee insurance plan for fiscal year 2021 and have an update and discussion on next year’s budget.
Board member Don Richardson will take the oath of office and the board will elect officers for the 2020-2021 term.
Members will move into closed session to discuss personnel matters, strategic planning and compliance, according to the agenda notice.
The meeting is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday via teleconference. The call-in number is 253-215-8782 or 346-248-7799. Meeting ID is 897 9891 5689. Public comments will be limited to 3 minutes per person, the notice indicates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.