Board members of Muenster Hospital District are set to consider a quarterly review of the hospital’s quality assurance at their next meeting Wednesday, Dec. 18.
The meeting’s agenda notice shows the board will also consider approval of physician credentialing matters or polices and procedures, if any.
Information will be presented on the federal requirement to post insurance contract rates by January 2021.
Members will move into closed session to discuss strategic planning, according to the agenda notice.
The meeting is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday in the board room of the Muenster Memorial Hospital Administration Building, 605 N. Maple St. in Muenster.
Public comments will be limited to 3 minutes per person, the notice indicates.
