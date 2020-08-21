Board members of Muenster Hospital District will discuss and consider approval of a proposed 2020-2021 tax rate at the board’s next meeting Wednesday, Aug. 26.
The meeting’s agenda notice shows the board will also consider physician credentialing, discuss various facility projects and consider approval of the Cooke County Appraisal District budget.
Members will move into closed session to discuss personnel matters, strategic planning and compliance, according to the agenda notice.
The meeting is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday via teleconference. The call-in number is 346-248-7799 or 253-215-8782. Meeting ID is 846 3871 1166. Public comments will be limited to 3 minutes per person, the notice indicates.
