Flu prevention, blood donation and health screenings are on the calendar this month at Muenster Memorial Hospital.
Flu shot clinics
The MMH Family Health Clinic offer extended-hour flu shot clinics each Thursday in October, Oct. 3-31. The clinic at 509 North Maple in Muenster will be open 5-6 p.m. Thursdays and will have quadrivalent and hi-dose vaccines, as well as pediatric doses. Insurance can be filed or a cash price can be quoted, according to a press release from the hospital.
A reduced-price flu vaccine will be available during the hospital’s fall health screening Oct. 11-12. Patients can file on Medicare or pay a reduced cash price of $30 during the screening. Those using Medicare as their form of payment must bring their Medicare card with them. No other insurance will be filed.
Protein information
The hospital’s next Ideal Protein information meeting will be 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, in the MMH Family Health Clinic. Ideal Protein is a medically supervised weight management program which offers professional coaching and support along with products. For more information, call 940-759-2226.
Blood drive
MMH will host a blood drive in conjunction with Muenster Independent School District from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, in the south parking lot of MMH. Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds. There is no upper age limit. For complete donor criteria, visit www.texomablood.org/Donation-Info. The hospital advises donors to eat a good meal and drink plenty of fluids within four hours of donating. Those donating toward a senior student’s red cord should state that information and the name of the student when registering.
Fall health screening
The hospital’s fall health screening is set for 7-9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, and Saturday, Oct. 12, at the hospital. Discounted prices will be available for a variety of screening tests including a complete health panel blood test, which provides a blood count and chemistry profile including cholesterol and triglycerides. Also available will be blood testing for thyroid, prostate, Hgb A1c (diabetes), testosterone and Vitamin D. A 12 to 14-hour fast is required for the complete health panel only. Medications should be taken as prescribed.
Also available during the event is urinalysis and ECG/EKG testing. Both of those tests can be done the day of the event, or appointments may be scheduled within the next month with paid voucher.
Payments may be made with cash or debit cards only. No insurance will be filed.
Muenster police will be onsite during the fall screenings to accept expired prescription drugs for secure disposal. No liquids, patches or syringes will be accepted.
Heart-healthy meal series
MMH and the Cooke County office of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension will host “Cooking Well for Healthy Blood Pressure,” a three-part class series on preparing heart-healthy meals. Classes will take place 10:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 14, 21 and 28 at PenTex Energy, the former Cooke County Electric Co-op, 11799 W. U.S. 82 in Muenster. Cost is $10 for all three classes. To register, visit cooke.agrilife.org/events or call 940-668-5412.
For general information on any of the events, call Gayla Blanton, director of marketing for Muenster Memorial Hospital, at 940-759-6139.
