Members of the Muenster Independent School District Board of Trustees are hoping for extra revenue from development of a wind farm in the area.
During a specially called board meeting Wednesday, Dec. 18, board members agreed to approve a Chapter 313 tax abatement with Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s Office for Wildcat Creek Wind Farm LLC.
All members were present; however, Matt Sicking abstained from the vote.
A 313 tax abatement is a 10-year limitation on the taxable property value for school district maintenance and operations tax purposes, according to previous Register reports.
“This agreement will not ensure that the wind farm will be completed, but if it is, it will mean an additional $1.2 million to the MISD,” Superintendent Steven Self told the Register. “Without this agreement, Muenster ISD would receive no additional funding if EDP fully completes the entire wind farm in both Muenster and Era ISDs.”
Members of the school board agreed to allow for the 313 application to be sent to Hegar’s office for review on Wednesday, June 12, Self previously told the Register.
Members of the Era Independent School District Board of Trustees rejected applying for the Chapter 313 agreement via a 6-0 vote in August, archived Register reports show. Board member Todd Reiter abstained.
Discussion on the proposed wind farm by Houston-based EDP Renewables began last year when company representatives asked the Cooke County Commissioners’ Court to create a reinvestment zone on about 43,500 acres in southeastern Cooke County.
All members of the court were present and all five men did agree to allow for the creation of the reinvestment zone in April 2019.
The creation of the reinvestment zone allows taxing entities to begin tax abatement talks.
Officials said the proposed wind farm would be a 180-megawatt facility with about 50 turbines spread out on 20,000 acres, according to meeting minutes provided by the county.
EDP Renewables is a global renewable energy company that entered the U.S. market in 2007, according to the company’s website.
